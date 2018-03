Seen here during the opening ceremonies for the U18 playdowns on Thursday night were, standing from the left, Team Northern Spray Foam coach Patti McKnight, tournament organizers Kim Julien, Chuck Durrant, Heather Godmaire, Mireille Leonard, Sylvie Bonin-Ducharme, Colleen Lennox, Angie Manners, Jeff Manners, Roger Moreau, Steve Amyot and Team Kenzie-McLean coach Luke Mayhew. In front, same order, are Team Northern Spray Foam curlers Jessica Amyot, Mackenna Julien, Madison McNaughton, Makalya Godmaire and Makenzie Hepworth who reached the semifinals; Team Kenzie-McLean curlers from the Englehart Curling Club are Alyssa Wheeldon, Aurora Paradis, Kenzie McLean, Gabrielle Landry and Sydney LaCarte. Missing from the photo were Penny Durrant, Jeremy Landry and Sandy Kidd. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)