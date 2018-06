The Englehart and Area Historical Museum is holding its annual Barbecue and Yard Sale on Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The yard sale and barbecue will be taking place at the museum at 67 6th Avenue in Englehart.

The event is being held to raise funds for the museum lift/elevator, and also for other museum maintenance.

Everyone is welcome to this community event.