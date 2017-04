Inside sports With story The Mike’s One Stop Bantam C Puckhounds won OWHA Provincial gold on April 9. The team is, from the left, Jaime Sharp, Lizzie Herd, Jenna Popkie, Alanah Charland , Madison Boileau, coach Darrell Phaneuf, Marco Lalonde, Sylvain Guilbeault, John Herd, Samantha Breault, Shannon O’Reilly, Felicia Loranger, Bailey Phaneuf and Mia Guilbeault. In front are goalies Micah Lalonde and Anna Splettstoesser. (Supplied photo)