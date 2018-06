The Spectrum Alliance group at TDSS meets weekly with the goal of building acceptance for LGBTQ people. From left to right are Alexandra Denomme, Brookelynn Pitts, Talon Sauve, Alex Bowers, Rowan Bradford, Jessica Groulx-Walsh and Jennifer Reid-Girard. Missing from the photo are Abigail and Sierra Acland. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)