Lake Temiskaming water levels

DISTRICT (Staff) — Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has advised the public that, as a result of significant rainfall forecasted this week on the Ottawa River watershed, levels all along the Ottawa River and on Lake Temiskaming should increase significantly. Water levels will definitely be well above normal for this time of year, PSPC states in a press release.

On Monday morning, May 1, the actual water level at the north end of Lake Temiskaming was 178.8 metres and was expected to continue to rise at a rate between 15 and 20 centimetres per day during this coming week. The maximum operating water level of 179.56 metres is expected to be reached by this weekend, PSPC states.

Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly.

Shorelines and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time, PSPC warns, and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard. PSPC is encouraging everyone to keep children and pets away from shorelines and watercourses.

Keeping a close watch on local conditions and staying updates on forecasts and warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada is also recommended.

PSPC states it will continue to monitor weather forecasts, river flows and water levels.