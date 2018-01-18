Special weather statement in effect for:
- Kirkland Lake – Englehart
- New Liskeard – Temagami
Potential for freezing rain beginning Friday afternoon.
A mix of Wintry precipitation including snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain, is expected to begin Friday afternoon and taper off in the evening.
Motorists should be prepared for icy road conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
Environment Canada will continue to monitor this developing situation closely.
January 18 Weather Statement: was last modified: January 18th, 2018 by