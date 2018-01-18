January 18 Weather Statement:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Potential for freezing rain beginning Friday afternoon.

A mix of Wintry precipitation including snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain, is expected to begin Friday afternoon and taper off in the evening.

Motorists should be prepared for icy road conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor this developing situation closely.