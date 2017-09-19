Highway 11 down to one lane south of Temagami September 19

From the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario September 18:

Highway 11 southbound from Temagami is reduced to one lane due to a collision. Expect delays.

 

HWY 11 Southbound [ Temagami – ] – Collision
Highway: HWY 11
Direction: Southbound
From/At: Temagami
To:
Lanes Affected: lane and Southbound shoulder blocked
Traffic Impact :
Reason Collision
Comment : HWY 11 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN THE TEMAGAMI AREA. UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 0810
Event Start: September 19, 2017 07:54
Event End:
Last Change: Updated 2017-09-19 08:10

