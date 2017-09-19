Highway 11 down to one lane south of Temagami September 19

From the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario September 18:
Highway 11 southbound from Temagami is reduced to one lane due to a collision. Expect delays.
|HWY 11 Southbound [ Temagami – ] – Collision
|Highway:
|HWY 11
|Direction:
|Southbound
|From/At:
|Temagami
|To:
|Lanes Affected:
|lane and Southbound shoulder blocked
|Traffic Impact :
|Reason
|Collision
|Comment :
|HWY 11 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN THE TEMAGAMI AREA. UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 0810
|Event Start:
|September 19, 2017 07:54
|Event End:
|Last Change:
|Updated 2017-09-19 08:10
