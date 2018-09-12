Highway 11 closure on Thursday: OPP

From the Ontario Provincial Police:

On Thursday, September 13, a cleanup process will commence for removal of a tractor trailer from Angus Lake, south of Temagami. Stantec Consulting will be in charge of the site.

Highway 11 will be closed 500 to 1,000 metres (1 kilometre) north of Rabbit Lake Road, Temagami, in both directions starting at 8 a.m. and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Local residents travelling Highway 11 can utilize the roadway to attend their residence or place of business, as long as they do not cross the area of the closure.

The OPP is advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the following detours to avoid the crash scene:

If you are heading northbound on Highway 11, take Highway 63 in North Bay towards Temiscaming, Quebec, head north on Highway 101 through Quebec and west on Highway 65 East towards New Liskeard.

If you are southbound on Highway 11 to New Liskeard Ontario, take Highway 65 East towards Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec and head southbound on Highway 101 to Highway 63 into North Bay.

For further inquiries about the closure, contact Traffic Operations: 1-888-262-4049.