Heavy rainfall expected

Environment Canada issued the following special weather statement for the Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami area at 3:52 p.m. Sunday:

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Tuesday morning.

Rain is expected tonight and will persist into Tuesday. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening. Rain will gradually taper to showers through the day Tuesday.

This rain is associated with a developing low pressure system that will track over Northeastern Ontario on Tuesday.

At this time rainfall amounts are expected to remain below rainfall warning criteria.

If the track of this low pressure system changes this could result in higher rainfall amounts than currently expected.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring this situation and rainfall warnings will be issued if necessary.