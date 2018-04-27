Going screen-free April 30 – May 6

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Power off and play.

So say Temiskaming health advocates as they urge families to turn off their electronic devices, go outside and play.

April 6 through May 6 has been designated Screen-Free Week in Temiskaming.

The Timiskaming Health Unit is partnering with the Healthy Kids Community Challenge to encourage families to turn off their TVs, computers and tablets.

And instead?

Read, play some games, go outside, be active.

Activity tracking sheets are available at the health unit offices and community centres.

Families can share on the health unit’s Facebook page how they took up the challenge, and they may win a prize.