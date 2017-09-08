Frost advisory September 8:

Friday 08 September 2017

Frost advisory in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

A large arctic high pressure area settling in over Northeastern Ontario will set the stage for frost in many areas tonight.

Under clear skies, temperatures will dip to close to the freezing mark overnight with patchy frost likely into early Saturday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.