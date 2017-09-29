Frost advisory September 29-30

From Environment Canada

Frost advisory in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Clearing skies and a cold airmass will allow temperatures to fall to near the freezing mark tonight. AS a result, patchy frost is expected before morning.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.