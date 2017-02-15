Speaker Editor Steven Larocque From the Editor’s Desk February 15, 2017EditorialFrom the Editor's Deskspeakeradmin Share this article...0000Well, here we are at the new desk, same as the old desk. By way of introduction: I’m Steven Larocque and I’m the new editor at The Temiskaming Speaker. I’m… Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.Log In Register From the Editor’s Desk was last modified: February 15th, 2017 by speakeradminComments Comments...