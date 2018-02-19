Freezing rain warning Feb. 19:

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

New Liskeard – Temagami

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop Tuesday morning over the region as a warm front moves into the region. Freezing rain may continue into Tuesday afternoon and then a changeover to rain is expected.

Ice build up of 5 to 10 mm on exposed structures and untreated surfaces is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.