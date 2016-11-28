0 0 0 0 Share this article...

Freezing Rain Warning

New Liskeard – Temagami

Issued at 15:20 Monday 28 November 2016

### Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm. Find out more ›