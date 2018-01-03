Forestry maintenance to begin

DISTRICT (Special) – Hydro One crews may be spotted as early as this week undertaking some pruning in the Temiskaming area.

It has advised that it’ll be pruning branches and removing dead or hazardous trees from the vicinity of power lines.

Areas scheduled for forestry maintenance include the townships of Dymond, Harley, Casey, Hilliard, Armstrong, Evanturel, Marter, Catharine and Pacaud.

Crews will also be working in Boston, Lebel and Teck townships.