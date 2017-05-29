Forest fire hazard low…

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) Forest Fire Situation Update

Northeast Region

There were two new fires confirmed in the Northeast region between May 25 and the evening of May 29. Both fires have since been extinguished.

No fires remain active in the region.

The forest fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region.

Fire numbers and online information:

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE (3473)

To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

For guidelines on safe outdoor fire management visit ontario.ca/fireprevention.