The Public Health Agency of Canada is collaborating with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and Health Canada to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections in four provinces with cases of human illness linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products.

The CFIA has issued a food recall warning for President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets (800g) with a best before date of 2018 MR 15. The product has been distributed nationally. This product has been linked to this outbreak investigation and therefore the Public Health Agency of Canada advises Canadians not to consume the recalled product.

The risk to Canadians is low. Salmonella is commonly found in raw chicken and frozen raw breaded chicken products. This outbreak is a reminder that frozen raw breaded chicken products contain raw poultry and should be handled and prepared no differently from other raw poultry products. Follow cooking instructions carefully and verify the internal temperature after cooking, as recommended, before consuming these products. Frozen raw breaded chicken products must be cooked to a safe internal temperature of at least 74°C (165°F) to ensure they are safe to eat.

Investigation Summary

Currently, there are 12 cases of Salmonella illness in four provinces: British Columbia (1), Alberta (5), Ontario (5) and New Brunswick (1). Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals became sick between April and June of this year. The majority of cases (67%) are male. The average age of cases is 23 years.

Based on the investigation findings to date, exposure to President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets (800 g) has been identified as a source of the outbreak. Several individuals involved in the outbreak reported eating President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets (800g) before their illness occurred. A sample of President’s Choice brand Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets (800 g), with best before date 2018 MR 15, collected from a retail establishment tested positive for Salmonella Enteritidis and had the same genetic fingerprint as the cases of human illness reported in this outbreak. The CFIA has issued a food recall warning and is working with industry to ensure the product is removed from the retail market.

The investigation is ongoing and it is possible that more products linked to the outbreak investigation may be identified. The public health notice will be updated on a regular basis as the investigation evolves.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile than healthy individuals.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but still be able to spread the infection to others.

What you should do to protect your health?

Check to see you if you have the recalled frozen raw breaded chicken product in your home or place of business. If you do:

Do not use or eat the recalled product. Secure the recalled product in a plastic bag and throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If you do not have the original packaging of a frozen raw breaded chicken product and you are unsure if it is included in the food recall warning, throw it out just to be safe.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water immediately following any contact with the recalled product.

While frozen raw breaded chicken products may appear to be pre-cooked or browned, they contain raw chicken and should be handled and prepared no differently from other raw poultry products. Regardless of the brand, if you are preparing frozen raw breaded chicken products, such as nuggets, strips or burgers, the following precautions should be taken to protect your health:

Do not eat raw or undercooked frozen breaded chicken products. Cook all frozen breaded products to an internal temperature of at least 74°C (165°F) to ensure they are safe to eat.

Because of uneven heating, microwave cooking of frozen raw breaded poultry products including chicken nuggets, strips or burgers is not recommended. Always follow package cooking instructions, including products labelled Uncooked, Cook and Serve, Ready to Cook, and Oven Ready.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before and after handling frozen raw breaded chicken products.

Use a separate plate, cutting board and utensils when handling frozen raw breaded chicken products to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.

Use a digital food thermometer to verify that frozen raw breaded chicken products have reached at least 74°C (165°F). Insert the digital food thermometer through the side of the product, all the way to the middle. Oven-safe meat thermometers that are designed for testing whole poultry and roasts during cooking are not suitable for testing nuggets, strips or burgers.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria from an infected animal or contaminated product.

Symptoms include:

fever

chills

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

headache

nausea

vomiting

These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. In healthy people, salmonellosis often clears up without treatment. In some cases, severe illness and hospitalization may occur. People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can be infectious from several days to several weeks. People who experience symptoms, or who have underlying medical conditions, should contact their health care providers if they suspect they have a Salmonella infection.