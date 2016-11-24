FATAL CRASH

0 0 0 0 Share this article...

One confirmed dead in Hwy. 11 transport crash

TEMAGAMI (Special / staff) – On Thursday, November 24 at approximately 9: a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 south of Temagami.

Preliminary investigation has determined that two transport trucks collided resulting in a fire. Numerous local fire departments and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have been called in to assist with the investigation.



One person has been confirmed dead. The person’s name has not yet been made public.

Highway 11 is currently closed between Temagami and North Bay and is expected to remain closed for an extensive amount of time. Highway 64 is also closed at Pike Lake Road.

A southbound detour for Highway 11 is available by turning onto Highway 65 in New Liskeard, then proceeding through Highway 101 in Quebec.

The investigation is continuing and further details will be released as they become available.