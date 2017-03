The Holy Family School Social Justice Club includes, in front from the left, Austin Baker, Brett Borgford and Reese Blackburn. In the middle, same order, Ben McLean, Seth Baker, Hope Boulianne, Keyra Belanger and Kate Parker. In back are Carley Boros, Peyton Dickson, Phoenix King, Makenna Vickery, Ocean Brassard and Annalee Robertson. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)