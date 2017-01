The 701 Steam Engine Restoration Group was presented with an in memoriam cheque of $10,000 toward the project which will see the construction of a protective canopy over the recently refurbished steam engine. Arlie Smith of Englehart, centre, made the donation in memory of her husband Ivan Smith who was an engineer on the railroad. Pictured with Mrs. Smith here is her brother Don Church (left), who is a member of the restoration group, and Bud Colquhoun (right), who is chairing the group. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)