In a mid-week rescheduled game on January 31 at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena, the Cubs took on the Sudbury Wolves Minor Midget team. Cub goalie Jake McGuire strains to see the path of the puck while being screened by Wolves captain Hunter Brazier. The Wolves nipped the Cubs 7-0. The Cubs begin the first round of the GNML playoffs Friday, February 9, at home against the Kapuskasing Flyers. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)