Calling all blood donors

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Donors are still being sought for next week’s blood clinic in Temiskaming Shores.

“The need for blood is constant and we still need 120 donors for this special clinic,” said Joanne Drake, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services, in an email.

It’s being held in honour of the late Ronald Rivard, who with his wife Sylvie Cormier Rivard was instrumental in helping reinstate local blood donor clinics.

The upcoming clinics will be held at Riverside Place in New Liskeard from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. September 5 and noon to 3 p.m. September 6.

To book an appointment, go to www.blood.ca or call 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-235-6283).