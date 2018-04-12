TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Lots of appointment slots remain available for the upcoming blood donor clinic in New Liskeard.
Canadian Blood Services hoped to collect 154 units of blood at the April 24-25 clinic.
But 100 appointment spots remain available, said Canadian Blood Services territory manager Joanne Drake.
To book an appointment online, go to www.blood.ca.
Or, call 1-888-236-6283.
The clinic will be held at Riverside Place, running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 24 and from noon until 3 p.m. April 25.
Blood donors wanted was last modified: April 12th, 2018 by