Canadian Blood Services is appealing to donors new and old to turn out for a clinic March 14 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverside Place in New Liskeard.

New people are needed to roll up their sleeves because new iron requirements mean some usual donors won’t be able to donate as frequently, said Joanne Drake, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

To book an appointment, go to www.blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283.