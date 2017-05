Temiskaming Hospital staff and its foundation’s Care Close to Home fundraising committee has thanked the family of the late Raymond “Bee Bee” Beauchamp for its fundraising to purchase new cancer care equipment. Donning bracelets paying tribute to Beauchamp were, from left, Beauchamp’s sister Nicole and brother-in-law Kent Orange, from Callander; sister Renée Lendt and brother Claude Beauchamp, Temiskaming Shores; hospital clinical nurse manager Mark Tysck, and fundraising committee members Sue Cavanagh and Pat Willard-Inglis. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)