Bikers Reunion organizer Barry Phippen (left) received his Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) in Ottawa recently from his Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada. He was given the medal for his work with the Community Cancer Care program and the July long weekend Bikers Reunion that brought recognition to South Temiskaming. Mr. Phippen said via an email message, “It was quite an honour to receive this medal at Rideau Hall.” (Supplied photo)