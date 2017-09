Four medical students will spend the next eight months in Temiskaming Shores, working in a variety of health care settings under local doctors. They recently received an orientation tour of the area that included a stop for lunch at Pete’s Dam Park. Pictured above are, from left, Amber Sayer, site administrative coordinator and local education group administrator; NOSM students Stéphanie Lachapelle, Wale Sogbein, April Kindrat and Julie Ramkumar; Stacy Desilets, site liaison clinician, and Lois Weston-Bernstein, member of the local NOSM group. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)