Autumn Fest for family and fun

Darlene Wroe

Speaker Reporter

ENGLEHART — The Englehart and Area Historical Museum will be presenting its Autumn Fest on Saturday, October 21.

The family-oriented event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is being held as a fundraiser for a new elevator-lift for the museum.

People will be able to enjoy a barbecue with hotdogs and sausages. There will also be apples and popcorn to add that familiar autumn crunch.

There will be a cake decorating contest, a pumpkin decorating contest with three categories, and the community will be also participating in the festivities with a home and business window decorating contest, says museum manager Helene King.

There will be games with bean bags and a fish pond.

With all its rooms full of yesteryear memorabilia, the museum also will be the perfect setting for a few scary stories.

One lucky Autumn Fest goer will have an opportunity to return home with a gift basket which will be given away that day.