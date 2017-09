Debbie Corley of the Next Stop Englehart Quilters Guild is seen with her quilt entitled Bloom. It’s one of the dozens of warm and colourful pieces on display at the Englehart and Area Historical Museum’s current show, Building a Beautiful Canada One Quilt At a Time. The open house reception was held Sunday, September 10, and the show runs until September 24. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)