Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas, beginning at 12:23 January 7 and continuing into tomorrow:

Snow will affect all of Northeastern Ontario today and tonight.

However, bands of heavier snow will develop in a strong southwesterly flow off of Lake Huron with areas of reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel quite difficult in some locations.

Along Highway 17, the most affected locations in these Lake Huron bands will be between Massey and North Bay and Highway 69 between Sudbury and Bayfield Inlet.

Meanwhile, Sault Ste. Marie will be affected by snow off Lake Michigan until later this afternoon.

Snowfall totals off Lake Huron may reach 15 to 20 centimetres in a few locales over the next 24 hours, however the snowfall warning criteria of 15 centimetres in 12 hours is not expected to be reached.

It is recommended to adjust travel plans accordingly.