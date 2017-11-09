Winter storm warning November 9

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Heavy snowfall with blowing snow is expected.

A developing low pressure system will bring significant snowfall along with reduced visibility in blowing snow to the region today. Total snowfall accumulations near 15 cm are expected by early this evening. The heaviest snow is expected to fall this afternoon.

Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h will also develop this afternoon resulting in blowing snow this afternoon and early this evening.

Conditions are expected to improve later this evening.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.