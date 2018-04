The Wilson Atom A Puckhounds are seen here after capturing the silver medals at the All-Ontario championship in Etobicoke April 15. In front, from the left, are Vincent Popkie, Maverick Hill, Layne Morlock, Ryan Miller, Tyler Therrien and Kael Rivard. Second row, same order, David Sayeau, Owen Norris, Liam Major, Logan Rivard, Sam Koistinen, Cameron Olsen, Olyvier Lafond, Samuel Brownlee and Kian Wilson. In back are coach Simon Rivard, manager Colin Sayeau, coaches Pierre Rivard, Greg Miller, Willie Olsen and Brian Brownlee. (Supplied photo)