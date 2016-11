0 0 0 0 Share this article... TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – The depleted and battered Ebert Welding Bantam Puckhounds took to Highway 11 for the dreaded four-game weekend in Hearst and Kapuskasing November 5-6, coming home successfully…

Log In Register Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.

Welders win three of four on the weekend was last modified: by

Comments

Comments...