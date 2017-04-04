Weather Statement April 4:

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • New Liskeard – Temagami

Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres are expected today across Northeastern Ontario.

Periods of rain will continue today and then taper off this evening. The rain may change to wet snow briefly this afternoon or this evening, with a 2 to 4 cm snowfall possible in a few locales tonight.
These rainfall amounts are below the criteria of 50 mm in 24 hours required for a rainfall warning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

