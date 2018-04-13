Weather statement Apr. 13:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Potential winter storm expected Sunday into Monday.

Snow at times heavy will spread into Northeastern Ontario Sunday morning. Significant snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Monday night. In addition, strong northeasterly winds will produce areas of blowing snow, leading to reduced visibilities.

Southeastern areas including Sudbury and North Bay can expect the snow to become mixed with ice pellets and possibly freezing rain on Sunday night. This may lead to reduced snowfall accumulations.

Snow and blowing snow will ease Monday night into Tuesday.