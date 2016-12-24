WEATHER ALERT

Alerts for: Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami

3:32 AM EST Saturday 24 December 2016

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Winter storm potentially starting late December 25th or on the 26th.

A Colorado low is expected to track across the Dakotas December 25th and Northwestern Ontario December 26th. It is forecast to bring a wintery mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain for many regions including much of Northeastern and Eastern Ontario. Freezing rain amounts over the Ottawa valley could be significant.

The precipitation should eventually change to rain during the afternoon of December 26th due to an extensive warm front. The precipitation will taper off to some snow or flurries at night except for Far Northeastern Ontario which would likely remain as snow through the day.

Motorists should take this into consideration when making their travel plans.

On behalf of the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre, have a safe and happy holiday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.