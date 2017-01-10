Weather Advisory

New Liskeard – Temagami

A winter travel advisory is in effect through Tuesday. Snow is expected to begin in areas near Lake Superior then spread east to the Quebec border . Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are likely before the snow tapers to flurries Tuesday night. Snow squalls may develop to the east of Lake Superior Tuesday night. Poor winter driving conditions are expected as a result. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. The system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province. ### Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm. Find out more ›