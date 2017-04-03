Watershed statement affects Temagami-Latchford

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – North Bay District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for the District.

April 3: A low pressure system is moving northeasterly through the Lake Huron region and along the western side of southern Ontario. This system is forecasted to affect the North Bay Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District, including Temagami/Latchford, Marten River, West Nipissing, Thorne/Eldee, Powassan and Port Loring bringing between 10 and 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

April 4: A low pressure system will continue to progress through southern Ontario. Rainfall will continue for the North Bay District with another 10-20mm possible, especially for the Georgian Bay region and towards North Bay again. Cooler temperatures are anticipated with highs in the mid to high single digits for the day.

Another area of low pressure will progress into southern Ontario for Wednesday and Thursday with more moderate to heavy rainfall or a mix of rain and/or snow in the northern reaches of the district expected. Another 20-40mm is expected through southern Ontario by the end of the week. Temperatures will again range from the low to mid-single digits with a gradual warming trend by the weekend.

Flows and levels across Central Ontario are at moderate levels and are rising as a result of recent warm temperatures and rainfall. Continued snowmelt and runoff due to forecast warm temperatures and rainfall will result in flows and levels continuing to rise.

Increasing flows and levels may result in river ice break-up and increase flood risk in areas prone to ice jamming. Recent warm temperatures and rainfall has resulted in saturated snowpack that is ready to release water content. Many areas that are free of snowpack are largely saturated and will readily produce runoff. Combined runoff from the rainfall and snowmelt as well as ice breakup may cause ponding and potential for flooding in low lying areas.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY