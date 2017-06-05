Water shutdown in Haileybury, North Cobalt

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – The city has announced a water shutdown in Haileybury and North Cobalt, beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Tues., June 6).

It’s to permit work in conjunction with upgrades to the water distribution system serving the community.

The city says:

This disruption in water service is necessary to allow the City’s contractor, Pedersen Construction Inc., to perform the required water main connections and installation of a pressure reducing valve. The necessary work will be done to ensure that water service is restored in a timely manner.

The City of Temiskaming Shores and Pedersen Construction Inc. thank you for your patience throughout this required disruption and apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

