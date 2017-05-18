Watch what you do, the OPP will too

TEMISKAMING SHORES – After a very cold spring, the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) expects to see many eager Ontarians take to the roads, trails and waterways on the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

The 2017 Canada Road Safety Week Initiative runs until Monday, May 22.

The focus of this Initiative is the “Big Four” which includes impaired driving, lack of occupant restraint use, aggressive driving and distracted driving.

All motorists, boaters and off-road vehicle users shall take charge of their own safety and to ensure the safety of passengers and anyone else whose lives they would jeopardize due to unsafe or dangerous driving behaviour over the weekend.

Remember to take a few minutes prior to departure to be fully prepared, wear a lifejacket and don’t drink and boat.

The OPP is reminding motorists to be mindful about Ontario’s Move Over law that requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing an emergency vehicle (ambulance/fire/police) on the shoulder of the road.

They would like to see drivers, boaters and trail users take charge of how they behave behind the wheel and in doing so, the roads and waterways will be safe.

It is better to operate a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle within the law, than dealing with the life-changing consequences that begin to unfold the second a person makes a poor decision behind the wheel and lives are senselessly brought to a tragic end.

For more information on boating safety/rules visit www.boatingsafety.gc.ca.