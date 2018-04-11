Vet Services win Pee Wee C gold

The Temiskaming Veterinary Services Pee Wee C Puckhounds are seen here with their gold medals fresh off their win at the OWHA Provincial Championships April 8. From the left in the back row are Mike Larocque, Caia Sears, Ava Peters, Steve Sears, Kaia Kellar, Grace Duquette, Nina Anderson, Ryan Peters, Olivia Males, Ally-Jean St. Louis, Anita Anderson, Deb St. Louis and Jason Melong. From the left in the front row are Destiny Berube, Megan Dufresne, Kyra Larocque, Danika West, Alexandra Melong and Keragan Brown. Goalies in the front are Kaylan Morin and Georgia Fuller. (Supplied photo)