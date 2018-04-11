The Temiskaming Veterinary Services Pee Wee C Puckhounds are seen here with their gold medals fresh off their win at the OWHA Provincial Championships April 8. From the left in the back row are Mike Larocque, Caia Sears, Ava Peters, Steve Sears, Kaia Kellar, Grace Duquette, Nina Anderson, Ryan Peters, Olivia Males, Ally-Jean St. Louis, Anita Anderson, Deb St. Louis and Jason Melong. From the left in the front row are Destiny Berube, Megan Dufresne, Kyra Larocque, Danika West, Alexandra Melong and Keragan Brown. Goalies in the front are Kaylan Morin and Georgia Fuller. (Supplied photo)

Vet Services win Pee Wee C gold

Sports
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

    TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – They were ranked number one in the province, and they proved it when they won the C division at the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Vet Services win Pee Wee C gold was last modified: April 11th, 2018 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...