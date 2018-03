In the back row from the left is Cooperative/dual credit teacher Ginette Léveillé, Collége Boréal representative Denis Brouillette, ESCSM coop students Vincent Boileau, and Alex Lemire and NorArc owner Pascal Léveillé. In front, same order, are Coop students Jarod Menard-Reinhardt and Devin Corbiere. NorArc supplied welding masks, coveralls and equipment bags for the students. Missing from the photo is Wesley Knott. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)