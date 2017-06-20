TEMISKAMING SHORES – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Ontario on Thursday, June 22.

The run begins at the New Liskeard McDonald’s Restaurant at 10 a.m. and finishes a short time later at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena.

The public is invited to get involved and help the OPP raise funds for Special Olympians in the area. There will be a barbecue and car wash after the run at the Temiskaming OPP detachment.

For more information contact Mike Audette at the Temiskaming Detachment at 705-647-4989.