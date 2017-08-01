Thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada has upgraded the thunderstorm watch for the Temiskaming area to a warning at 4:17 p.m. today.

It reported that its meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

A few lines of thunderstorms are reported to be moving east at about 50 km/hour.

It advises:

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”