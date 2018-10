It can be a little overwhelming, “but it’s still fun,” said Heather Hurtubise as she wrapped up her first time at the controls of a horse-drawn plow. “My grandfather did it,” said the 17-year-old from New Liskeard. “So now I can say I did it too.” But working the field – whether using horses, antique equipment or the latest in technology – was only part of the Temiskaming Plowing Match. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)