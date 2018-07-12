Temagami fire update

Residents living immediately south of Temagami South who were under a mandatory evacuation order can return home.

But they remain under evacuation alert in case the fire situation changes.

The updates come after the latest meeting of Temagami’s emergency management committee, at 8:30 p.m. last night (Tuesday, July 11).

The following is from Temagami Mayor Lorie Hunter:

The Municipality of Temagami is currently under a fire ban.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has issued a restricted fire zone order for the area.

Due to the extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning and the large number of wildfires burning, the MNRF has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of Northeastern Ontario as outlined on the interactive fire map at ontario.ca/forestfire.

No open burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Follow Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services on Twitter @ONforestfires.

There are 19 active fires burning in the Municipality of Temagami; however, this number could rapidly change.

The Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores, at the south edge of the town of Temagami, to Jessie Lake including Bell Island on Lake Temagami have been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

Residents may return home however, must remain on alert as they can be asked to leave again at anytime based on the fire situation.

Other Evacuation Alerts remain in place.

All provincial parks, including Finlayson Point and Marten River provincial parks, remain closed and all interior and backcountry travel is restricted.

The MNRF is advising the public that travel restrictions have been implemented in McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, and St. Joseph’s Road including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection and all access into Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park in the North Bay District.

Access to these areas is restricted and roadblocks will be set up to notify the public of the closure. Travel restrictions are in place and permits are required to travel through this area.

Within the area, no Crown land camping, no day trips, no hiking, no ATVs and no access to private or commercial camps or cottages are permitted.

These measures are meant to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified area. Public safety is paramount as these conditions can change frequently.

Check the website daily at: http://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires for the most up-to-date, accurate information on fire situations.

For road closures and restricted access areas, please visit: https://files.ontario.ca/20180710_2018-01-nor01.pdf.

For information about travel restrictions: 705-475-5546.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The Regional

Information Officer can be contacted at: 705-564-6156.