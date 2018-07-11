Temagami fire update:

Evacuation orders and standby evacuation orders remain in effect in Temagami.

That follows the latest update from Temagami Mayor Lorie Hunter following the emergency management committee last night (Tuesday, July 10.)

The update follows:

Reports on the fires near Temagami are positive. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) officials are currently assessing the fire near Temagami and are not in a position to change existing evacuation orders.

Therefore Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores at the south edge of the town of Temagami to Jessie Lake, including Finlayson Point Provincial Park, remain in effect.

The Mandatory Evacuation Order for Marten River Provincial Park remains in effect. Evacuation standby for the Town of Temagami and surrounding area, will remain in effect until further notice.

For fire-related inquiries contact: Isabelle Chenard (MNRF) at isabelle.chenard@ontario.ca or 705-564-6156.

Temagami Marine Road (Strathcona Road) and the Temagami Fire Tower Road remain closed with no access permitted to the Fire Tower.

All Provincial Parks in the area are now closed and all interior and backcountry travel is restricted. Visit Ontario Parks at www.ontarioparks.com for when the restrictions will be

lifted.

For after-hours immediate MNRF concerns, please contact 1-888-310-3473 (FIRE).

Further updates will be provided after the next Emergency Management Committee meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. July 11.