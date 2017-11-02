Talks resume in college bargaining

TORONTO (Staff) – Bargaining resumes today in the contract dispute between Ontario college faculty and the College Employer Council.

About 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians at Ontario’s 24 publicly funded colleges have been on strike since October 16.

They include about 70 full-time professors and almost 50 partial-load faculty at Northern College.

An estimated 1,800 students at Northern’s four campuses, including Haileybury, are affected.

The Ministry of Labour mediator called the College Employer Council and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union back to the bargaining table November 2.