Friends, family, well-wishers and local dignitaries were on hand for the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Whiskeyjack Beer Company, a new local craft beer brewer. Seen here July 15 prior to the North On Tap festival were, from the left, Dan Hackett, Carman Kidd, Autumn Gambles, Garnett Johnson, Pat Smits, Sue Johnson, Whiskeyjack owner Luc Johnson, Lee Johnson, Tammy Richer, Charles Mon, Mike McArthur and Terri Culhane. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)